Mastercard, the global payments heavyweight, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking solution that allows central bank digital currency (CBDC) to be tokenized on various blockchains, widening the palette of payment options for consumers. Finextra informed that this innovative solution forms part of a digital currency project undertaken by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Mastercard recently showcased this new solution's capabilities in a live verification environment. It demonstrated a unique way this solution could enable holders of a pilot central bank digital currency to purchase non-fungible tokens (NFTs) listed on the Ethereum public blockchain.

During the process, the required amount of the pilot CBDC gets "locked" on the RBA's pilot CBDC platform. Subsequently, an equivalent amount of tokenized pilot CBDC is minted on Ethereum, facilitating the completion of the transaction.