Lido Finance officials announced that Launchnodes team, their validator operators, worked overnight, restoring most of their validator infrastructure after a series of slashing incidents, according to news from BlockBeats on October 12. The primary cause of slashing is now understood, while some minor details are being further investigated.

The slashing penalty amounts have totalled 20.04 ETH so far, anticipated to escalate to 23.06 ETH by the time of withdrawal. Combined with the penalties for infrastructure downtime and overall missed rewards (excluding EL rewards), the sum goes up to 25.663 ETH.

Launchnodes team promptly expressed their intent to compensate the stakers as swiftly as possible. For this, they have prepaid the aforementioned Ethereum sum ahead of today's rebase. This assures the stakers that they would not see a depletion in rewards for the day due to outages and slashing.

Earlier in the day, Lido Finance, a liquid staking platform, revealed that their protocol had experienced 20 slashing events due to certain infrastructure and signature configuration issues. The company had estimated a loss of approximately 20 ETH or $31,000, with more penalties anticipated as the validators continue to troubleshoot.



