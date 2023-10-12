LayerZero, an interoperability protocol for connecting different blockchains, has announced its launch on OpBNB, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer 2 blockchain solution existing within the Binance ecosystem. The launch enables developers building on the Binance chain to diversify their applications to OpBNB and over 40 other chains with LayerZero endpoints.

The addition of LayerZero endpoints on OpBNB enhances scalability and interoperability within the platform by simplifying cross-chain communication. Developers can now build applications that function seamlessly across more than 40 networks in the Binance ecosystem, expanding their solutions' reach and adaptability in the blockchain space.