Huang Licheng has called for more transparency concerning which APE wallets belong to Yuga, founders, venture capitalists, and token issue contributors, according to a report by Odaily Planet Daily. The demand for clarity was voiced by Huang on platform X: "We need transparency to understand which APE wallets belong to Yuga, founders, venture capital, and contributors to token issuance."

This need for transparency follows after recent reports that 4 million APE - worth approximately $4.14 million - were withdrawn from Yuga Lab founder's allocation around 15 hours ago. Additionally, 8 hours ago, some 4M of $APE was claimed from the same allocation, these funds transferred to a multisig wallet. Presently, it is unclear how and why these transactions occurred, thus prompting the call for more transparency.