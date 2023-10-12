According to Wu Blockchain: The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have collaborated to form a bilateral working group. This alliance aims to focus on various aspects of digital financial transformation.

Among the key areas of cooperation are market interconnection, the development and supervision of central bank digital currencies, and the advancement of financial infrastructures. The partnership will also delve into issues related to central bank digitalization and the development and oversight of virtual assets.

This collaboration represents a significant step towards the digitalization of financial systems in both regions. It signifies the commitment of both monetary authorities to capitalize on the potential of digital currencies and virtual assets while establishing robust and efficient financial infrastructures.