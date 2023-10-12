According to Cryptoslate: The bankruptcy estate of crypto lending firm Genesis Global Capital has put forward a proposed order implementing the company’s settlement agreement with the beleaguered crypto exchange FTX. The proposed order was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Following Judge Sean H. Lane's approval of the agreement on October 6, this settlement resolves the outstanding claims between Genesis and FTX. FTX will be allowed a bankruptcy claim of $175 million against Genesis, stemming from loans Genesis extended to FTX affiliate Alameda Research.

In return, FTX has agreed to withdraw other substantial claims against Genesis, potentially amounting to over $1 billion.

Genesis was pushed into filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, following a mass exodus of customers triggered by FTX's failure. The proposed order, consonant with Judge Lane's ruling, mandates FTX's $175 million claim to be accepted and all other claims against Genesis be withdrawn.

A hearing is set for October 18, where the remaining objectors will get a final chance to argue against the settlement terms before they are implemented.