In a move tracked by The Data Nerd monitoring, DWF Labs has reportedly transferred around $1 million USDT to a Binance deposit address purportedly linked to Coin98 Ventures.

Earlier in August, Coin98 publicly stated that it had received a seven-figure investment from DWF Labs. This fund injection is aimed at pushing for widespread adoption of Web3 technology. As part of this partnership, DWF Labs has promised to back Coin98 in various areas including investments, consulting, liquidity provision, and marketing efforts, to support the global expansion of Coin98's product line.



