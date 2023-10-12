According to CoinDesk: Bitcoin's value dipped just under 1% in the past 24 hours, falling below the $27K mark. This downturn comes on the back of bearish sentiments growing amongst analysts, including Jim Cramer, former hedge fund manager and host of CNBC’s Mad Money. This led to an overall decrease in market capitalization by 0.3%.

Ether (ETH), on the other hand, demonstrated signs of stability around $1,500, witnessing a marginal gain of 0.5% following nearly a week of decline. ETH's value began to plummet earlier this week after the Ethereum Foundation offloaded $2.7 million worth of ETH for stablecoins. Additional performers in the crypto market include XRP and BNB Chain's bnb tokens, which fell by 0.4%, and Solana's SOL, which depreciated by 1.4%.

Chainlink's LINK token was the solitary large-cap token to register a gain, marking a 2.2% rise. The growth of Chainlink is attributed to research firms considering it the "safest bet" to benefit from the emerging real-world asset (RWA) tokenization trend. Overall, the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a comprehensive indicator comprised of hundreds of tokens, fell by 0.4%, suggesting widespread losses among investor holdings.

Voicing his thoughts, Cramer joined a growing group of bearish analysts on Tuesday, predicting that Bitcoin could "go down big." Early this week, several traders aired concerns to CoinDesk, anticipating further drops in risky assets, such as Bitcoin and tech stocks. This bleak outlook is exacerbated by the intensifying conflict between Hamas and Israel, sparking fears of global instability and causing investors to seek safe assets.