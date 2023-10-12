Binance announced today that Binance Feed will now be known as Binance Square. The rebranding reflects the evolution of the platform from a content aggregator into a dynamic social platform equipped with user-generated content.

With the newly added feature, Binance users in most markets can now actively participate in discussions and generate their own content on Binance Square.

The platform has also introduced a unique monetization feature that benefits both creators and users. Creators can earn from content contributions through tipping, while users can receive incentives via crypto boxes and an affiliate commission program. Binance Square has further plans to enhance these monetization features and expand its offerings in the future.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO and Founder of Binance, stated: "Binance Square's goal is to build a community-centric social platform, and today's announcement is a step towards that mission."CZ emphasized the platform's role in fostering knowledge sharing within the Web3 and crypto sectors.

Binance Square, previously Binance Feed, has so far hosted trending topics related to the crypto and Web3 ecosystem, with over 30,000 hashtags and more than 10 million monthly active users. It serves as a hub for thought leaders, influencers, crypto enthusiasts, developers, and projects to engage in current news, trends, and issues.

"Binance Square is a promising prototype of what blockchain-based social platforms can offer users and creators. The platform aims to resolve issues such as spam, fraud, and authentication. Our goal at Binance is to continue leveraging these innovative solutions to present more beneficial blockchain and crypto use cases," CZ added.