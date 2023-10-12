The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -1.46% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,539 and $27,332 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,746, down by -1.41%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include CREAM, LOOM, and GFT, up by 16%, 10%, and 10%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1554.1 (-1.04%)

  • BNB: $204.9 (-0.87%)

  • XRP: $0.4754 (-2.04%)

  • SOL: $21.42 (-3.86%)

  • ADA: $0.2459 (-0.53%)

  • DOGE: $0.05815 (-1.16%)

  • TRX: $0.08567 (-0.61%)

  • MATIC: $0.5105 (-1.54%)

  • DOT: $3.701 (-1.54%)

  • LTC: $61.13 (-2.43%)

Top gainers on Binance: