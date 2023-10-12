The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -1.46% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,539 and $27,332 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,746, down by -1.41%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include CREAM, LOOM, and GFT, up by 16%, 10%, and 10%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: