The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -1.46% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,539 and $27,332 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,746, down by -1.41%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include CREAM, LOOM, and GFT, up by 16%, 10%, and 10%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1554.1 (-1.04%)
BNB: $204.9 (-0.87%)
XRP: $0.4754 (-2.04%)
SOL: $21.42 (-3.86%)
ADA: $0.2459 (-0.53%)
DOGE: $0.05815 (-1.16%)
TRX: $0.08567 (-0.61%)
MATIC: $0.5105 (-1.54%)
DOT: $3.701 (-1.54%)
LTC: $61.13 (-2.43%)
Top gainers on Binance:
CREAM/BUSD (+16%)
LOOM/BUSD (+10%)
GFT/BUSD (+10%)