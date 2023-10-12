Binance Futures announced on October 12, 2023, the introduction of a new financial instrument - the USDⓈ-M BIGTIME Perpetual Contract. The contract, which will be launched at 14:30 (UTC), allows for trading with up to 20x leverage.

Details regarding the contract are as follows:

- Trading pair: BIGTIME to USDT (the stablecoin Tether)

- The underlying asset is the BIGTIME cryptocurrency

- The contract's settlement asset is USDT

- A tick size of 0.0001 has been set

- The funding rate is capped at +3.00%/−3.00%

- The funding fee will be settled every four hours

- It offers a maximum leverage of 20x

- The contract allows for trading 24/7

Additionally, multi-assets mode is supported, allowing traders to effectively manage their investment portfolios.

