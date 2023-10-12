Binance has announced its support for the Polygon (MATIC) network upgrade and hard fork. The changes are set to take place at the block height of 15,950,759 on Polygon’s Heimdall Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validation layer around October 13, 2023 (UTC).

In preparation for this network upgrade, Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals for all tokens on the aforementioned network from October 13, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC). Binance users are advised to leave ample time for their deposits and withdrawals to be processed before this cutoff time.