According to Cointelegraph: The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind the decentralized protocol BarnBridge has unanimously voted to comply with potential orders from the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and pay any necessary fines. The voting took place on Oct. 12, during which Troy Murray and Tyler Ward were nominated as the DAO's special delegates tasked with interacting with the regulatory body.

Despite no explicit SEC order issued against BarnBridge thus far, the SEC initiated an investigation into the DAO in June 2023. Following this, BarnBridge suspended all its operations and shut down its liquidity pools. Due to the confidential nature of the ongoing inquiry, no further details surrounding the SEC's investigation were divulged.

BarnBridge's native token, BOND, has experienced a steady decrease in value since its last peak in July 2023 when it was valued at $21.69. Currently, it stands at $1.67, a significant drop from its all-time high of $185.7 in October 2020.

BarnBridge had previously announced a "SMART Exposure" application in 2021, permitting users to passively maintain a specific weighting between assets in a specific ERC-20 token pair through automated rebalancing.

The SEC established administrative proceedings against the American CryptoFed DAO, the first US-recognized DAO, in November 2022. The regulatory body highlighted that the Form S-1 registration statement submitted by American CryptoFed lacked crucial information such as audited financial statements and specific details about its business and management.