According to Cointelegraph: Investment firm ARK Invest and crypto product provider 21Shares have recently amended their joint spot Bitcoin ETF (exchange-traded fund) application in a move seen by Bloomberg's ETF analysts as a "good sign" of a possible approval.

The changes in the Oct. 11 filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) include added information about the proposed spot Bitcoin ETF, primarily focusing on the practices put in place for asset custody and asset value determination.

Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, believes these changes are likely a direct response by ARK and 21Shares to previous SEC concerns. Balchunas highlighted that none of these concerns were "new or insurmountable."

Key changes in the application include ARK's mention of the fund's Net Asset Value (NAV) calculation methods deviating from the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), an accounting standard employed by the SEC. The revised filing assures that the ETF's assets, safeguarded by Coinbase Custody, are distinctly maintained in segregated accounts and aren't mixed with corporate or other customer assets.

Scott Johnsson, general partner at Van Buren Capital, pointed out a new inclusion stipulating that if Bitcoin is increasingly utilized for illegal activities, or if Bitcoin mining's environmental impact leads to restrictions, it may decrease the ETF's value. These recent amendments mark a positive sign, indicating that the SEC isn't setting unnecessary obstacles via disclosure review.