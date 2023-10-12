According to Cointelegraph: Alameda Research, the sister hedge fund of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has reportedly lost at least $190 million of its trading funds due to scams and suspicious blockchain activities. This claim was made by Aditya Baradwaj, a former engineer at the firm who has turned whistleblower.

In a post dated Oct. 12, titled "The Hacks," Baradwaj stated that the firm's "breathtaking" quick adaptation led to recurring "major security incidents." He asserted that in one instance, a trader at Alameda lost over $100 million of the company's funds by merely clicking a malicious link that had been promoted to the top of Google Search results. This incident happened while the trader was trying to approve a decentralized finance transaction.

According to Baradwaj, a separate episode involved Alameda yield farming on a newly introduced, dubious blockchain, ultimately resulting in over $40 million in losses for the trading company.

Baradwaj revealed that certain practices encouraged by FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, including overlooking industry-standard engineering and accounting procedures, led to these vulnerabilities. The practices included minimal code testing and deficient balance accounting, and the storage of blockchain private keys and exchange API keys in plaintext files accessible to several employees. This security flaw led to another incident where the company lost millions when an old version of the plaintext files leaking keys to Alameda’s wallets were exposed.

The ongoing fraud trial involving Alameda's former CEO, Caroline Ellison, and Bankman-Fried, reveals more about the company's practices. Allegations include specific code enabling unlimited credit lines from FTX for Alameda, and FTX’s alleged misuse of funds with Alameda. Bankman-Fried has pled not guilty and proclaims his innocence in the trial.