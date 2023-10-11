Committed to investing in the potential-filled field of Metaverse, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken a significant stride. Today, the nation has rolled out the "Responsible Metaverse Self-Governance Framework" white paper. This initiative, undertaken in partnership with the Dubai Digital Economy Taskforce (DubaiDET), marks an exciting new chapter in the UAE's approach to the burgeoning metaverse market.

This white paper is a concerted effort to ensure the sustained and healthy growth of the metaverse economy. It aims to identify existing challenges and seize unprecedented opportunities that this futuristic sector presents. The long-term vision driving this action revolves around the positive impact that the metaverse can potentially bring to a wide range of vital industries within the UAE.

The launch of the responsible self-governance framework is symbolic of the UAE's proactive stance in adapting to new technological horizons. By leading in the development of such governance structures, the UAE stands to become a model example globally in managing and promoting an inclusive, sustainable, and equitable metaverse.

This move is more than a mere strategic decision; it represents the UAE's commitment to embracing the future of digital economics and its transformative potential. Ensuring the responsible and beneficial growth of the metaverse sector will help the UAE achieve economic diversification and accelerate its vision of becoming a global hub for innovation and digital transformation.