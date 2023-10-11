The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) for September reached 0.5%, surpassing the anticipated rate of 0.3% and slightly decreased compared to the 0.7% of the previous month, according to BlockBeats news. Meanwhile, the core PPI for the same period, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, also rose to 0.3%, exceeding the forecasted rate and the previous month's rate of 0.2%. These increases suggest higher costs for goods at the factory gate, hinting at potential future inflation pressures in the United States.
U.S. Producer Price Index Rises in September, Exceeds Expectations
2023-10-11 12:31
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
