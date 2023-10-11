The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) for September reached 0.5%, surpassing the anticipated rate of 0.3% and slightly decreased compared to the 0.7% of the previous month, according to BlockBeats news. Meanwhile, the core PPI for the same period, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, also rose to 0.3%, exceeding the forecasted rate and the previous month's rate of 0.2%. These increases suggest higher costs for goods at the factory gate, hinting at potential future inflation pressures in the United States.

