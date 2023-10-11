According to CoinDesk: Based on a series of unpublished posts disclosed during a court trial, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of Alameda Research and FTX, considered ceasing Alameda's operations in 2022 due to criticisms concerning the association between his two companies.

Bankman-Fried stated: “For the past few years, the FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) around Alameda's relationship with FTX has been too much of a burden to justify its existence.” He insinuated that the ill-founded rumors were mostly propagated by FTX's competitors to divert attention from their own issues.

He envisaged Alameda continuing as an investment company and infrastructure developer, stating in the posts, "Alameda won't actively trade." He further clarified that Alameda would refrain from any trading activity on FTX or any other platform.

In the past, Alameda has been one of the most influential trading firms, providing enormous liquidity and investments to crypto firms and tokens. Nevertheless, it was tangled in widespread speculations, now believed to be true, about trading against FTX clients and enjoying unfair advantages.

The scandal surfaced when CoinDesk reported that FTT, FTX's proprietary token, constituted the majority of Alameda’s balance sheet. This scenario suggested an overvaluation of investments and bad loans. Caroline Ellison, Alameda's co-founder, testified that the firm deliberately manipulated its balance sheet to appear "less risky to investors." It was also disclosed that Alameda borrowed billions of dollars in FTX customer funds on Bankman-Fried's instructions.



