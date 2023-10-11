After the spike in ETH price caused by the ETH future-based ETFs, our desk noticed a sharp decline in ETH price from $1,778, the highest on October 1, to $1,555 today. ETH's price decline of 12.5% over the past 10 days has caused all altcoins to experience bearish sentiment.
While the majority of layer 1 tokens have recently taken a beating, the native coin of the Klaytn network, KLAY ($KLAY), has maintained its gains.
On October 7, a massive volume of KLAY changed hands on the exchange, and the price surged to $0.1247, the highest in one month. The volatile price movement caught many traders' attention. KLAY is hovering around $0.1196 at the current time of posting.
The dominance of BTC in terms of market capitalization has gradually increased to 51.3%, indicating that investors' funds switching back to Bitcoin from altcoins. The capital rotation trend may persist as investors get ready for capital inflows from the traditional markets to Bitcoin with the approval of the Bitcoin spot ETF in the near future.
Overall Market
The above chart shows the BTC price since its all-time high in 2023.
The BTC price has been rejected four times by the red downward trend line since July. The approval of the ETH future-based ETF was a major factor in the recent breakout at the end of September and the surge at the beginning of October.
The US dollar's strength and the underwhelming trading volume on the ETH ETFs, however, created a significant headwind for the price of Bitcoin. This pessimistic attitude toward risky assets, including crypto assets, was stoked by the unanticipated Middle East war.
The price of Bitcoin is currently being supported by the green trend line. The red trend line at $26,000 serves as the next support level if the price of BTC falls below this level.
The green box will serve as a strong support for the BTC price, as it did in September, if the price of bitcoin continues to fall.
Options Market
The above table shows the 25-delta skewness in BTC and ETH options.
25-delta skewness is used by our desk as a proxy to track market sentiment in BTC and ETH. If the reading is negative, options traders are more willing to purchase puts than calls at a higher premium. Additionally, it suggests a negative market outlook.
In the short- to mid-term options, we currently observe a bearish sentiment (negatively skewed on BTC and ETH options).
The 180-day expired options still have positive skewnesses, but they are much closer to the pivot point than the figures from last week.
As geopolitical risks increase in the Middle East, we anticipate that the bearish sentiment will continue in the near future.
Macro at a glance
Last Wednesday (2023-10-04)
The US reported a dismally low ADP nonfarm employment change of 89k in September, below both the forecasted 153k and the 180k added in the previous month. The US dollar tanked from 107.23 to 106.65. BTC was up over 1% from $27,429 to $27,797 with a weaker dollar.
The September ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US was 53.6, as expected. The US services industry, which accounts for a sizeable portion of the US economy, is expanding, and business confidence is high.
Last Thursday (2023-10-05)
US initial jobless claims continue to be in the low range, reported at 207k instead of the estimated 210k. It suggests that the tight labour market environment is still intact.
Last Friday (2023-10-06)
The US reported the average hourly earnings month-to-month change in September at 0.2%, less than the estimated 0.3%. The year-to-year change is 4.2%, slightly lower than the estimated 4.3%.
The non-farm payrolls report showed a 336k increase, far exceeding the predicted 170k and the previous month's 227k. The unexpectedly robust growth caused a 15 basis point increase in the 10-year yield, from 4.73% to 4.88%. The US dollar rose from 106.33 to 106.96, a day's high, before losing all of its gains and closing at 106.09.
The rise in long-term yields aids the Fed in meeting its 2% inflation target, but the high mortgage rate also puts a lot of pressure on the housing market.
The US unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.8% in September, which was slightly higher than the projected 3.7%. It implies that the US labour market's tightness is still present.
On Monday (2023-10-09)
Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel at dawn on Saturday, and Israel declared war on Hamas after. The heated geopolitical conflict sent safe-haven assets higher: gold surged from $1,832 to $1,860, and the Japanese Yen was down from 149.00 to 148.49 on Monday.
BTC was down from $27,970 to $27,260, the intraday low, and closed at $27,600.
On Tuesday (2023-10-10)
Raphel Bostic, a voting member of the Federal Reserve in 2024, and Neel Kashkari, a voting member in 2023, both imply that the Fed might postpone the rate hike next month in light of the recent spike in long-term yields.
The US market closed higher, with the S&P 500 rising 0.7% and the Nasdaq rising 0.8%.
The BTC price fluctuated quickly on both sides and ended at $27,380.
The following data release is scheduled for the remainder of the week.
German CPI data will be released today, followed by US PPI data and FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday.
The release of the US CPI reading is planned for Thursday.
Convert Portal Volume Breakdown
The above table shows the volume breakdown of our Convert Portal.
Last week, our desk observed a net outflow from crypto assets to stablecoin, while the transaction volume in the other categories stayed in the range.
The stablecoin-to-crypto transactions declined 4.63%, from 27.55% last week to 22.92% this week.
The crypto-to-stablecoin transactions surged by 3.80%, from 40.53% last week to 44.42% this week.
Market worries were sparked by recent geopolitical developments in the Middle East, and the capital shift from cryptoassets to stablecoins suggests a general bearish mood in the market.
Why trade OTC?
Binance offers our clients various ways to access OTC trading, including chat communication channels and the Binance Spot RFQ platform (https://www.binance.com/en/OTC-Trading) for manual price quotations, or automated price quotations via our Binance Convert and the Binance Convert OTC API. For manual price quotations, you may visit our Spot RFQ Platform, where you can RFQ (request-for-quote) and trade directly with our OTC trading team via a live chat, or reach out to us via our email at trading@binance.com for our trading desk to get in touch with you and get started.
Alternatively, OTC trades may also be automatically quoted on Binance Convert and via API, offering users a quick and simple way to execute trades across 60,000+ pairs with one simple click. Binance Convert supports over 350 tokens listed on the exchange including fiat pairs. Begin trading from as little as 1 USD. To start, simply navigate to the Binance Convert (https://www.binance.com/en/convert), select the coins you wish to trade, preview and confirm the quote with settlement reflecting almost instantly in your wallet balance. For details and access to Binance Convert OTC API, please refer to our Convert Endpoints (https://binance-docs.github.io/apidocs/spot/en/#convert-endpoints) and reach out to us at trading@binance.com if you have any questions or require assistance.
Visit Binance OTC and Execution Solutions (https://www.binance.com/en/otc) to get more information on our OTC products and solutions.
Experience the main benefits of Binance Convert and OTC Trading:
Fast & Competitive Pricing
Instant settlement
Widest availability of coins
Bespoke service with unique market insights
Zero fees and slippage
Email: trading@binance.com
Join our Telegram to stay up to date with the markets!