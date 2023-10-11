The dominance of BTC in terms of market capitalization has gradually increased to 51.3%, indicating that investors' funds switching back to Bitcoin from altcoins. The capital rotation trend may persist as investors get ready for capital inflows from the traditional markets to Bitcoin with the approval of the Bitcoin spot ETF in the near future.

On October 7, a massive volume of KLAY changed hands on the exchange, and the price surged to $0.1247, the highest in one month. The volatile price movement caught many traders' attention. KLAY is hovering around $0.1196 at the current time of posting.

While the majority of layer 1 tokens have recently taken a beating, the native coin of the Klaytn network, KLAY ($KLAY), has maintained its gains.

After the spike in ETH price caused by the ETH future-based ETFs, our desk noticed a sharp decline in ETH price from $1,778, the highest on October 1, to $1,555 today. ETH's price decline of 12.5% over the past 10 days has caused all altcoins to experience bearish sentiment.

Overall Market

The above chart shows the BTC price since its all-time high in 2023.

The BTC price has been rejected four times by the red downward trend line since July. The approval of the ETH future-based ETF was a major factor in the recent breakout at the end of September and the surge at the beginning of October.

The US dollar's strength and the underwhelming trading volume on the ETH ETFs, however, created a significant headwind for the price of Bitcoin. This pessimistic attitude toward risky assets, including crypto assets, was stoked by the unanticipated Middle East war.

The price of Bitcoin is currently being supported by the green trend line. The red trend line at $26,000 serves as the next support level if the price of BTC falls below this level.