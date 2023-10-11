According to CoinDesk: As per Glassnode's blockchain analytics data, long-term bitcoin holders, or HODLers, are stashing away an approximate 50,000 BTC ($1.35 billion) per month. This pattern demonstrates a tightening supply and an extensive unwillingness to transact, contributing to market liquidity depletion.

The HODLer net position change metric records the cryptocurrency accumulation rate for wallets known to hold coins for a minimum of 155 days. As of now, long-term holders have an unprecedented total of over 14.859 million BTC, making up 76% of the circulating bitcoin supply.

According to the latest Glassnode report, an ongoing pattern of coin dormancy is observed. Dormant coins are those remaining unspent over a certain period, signifying a supply-side market weakness and creating the opportunity for a potentially substantial price rally.