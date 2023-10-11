According to recent data, by Scopescan: Justin Sun, the prominent cryptocurrency figure, has transferred another 4,500 ETH (equivalent to $6.96 million) from the Huobi exchange, subsequently staking it on the Lido platform. Over the previous month, Sun has withdrawn a sizeable 137,325 ETH from both Binance and Huobi and staked 90,070 ETH (approximately $146 million) on Lido. This recent activity illustrates Sun's confidence in the value of staking assets on Lido, demonstrating both his active engagement in the market and his risk preference.