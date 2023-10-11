As of September 30, 2023, four new institutional investors have acquired shares in the NASDAQ-listed crypto mining company, BitDeer. According to Futu data, the collective purchase amounts to around 510,000 shares distributed amongst the investors.

The purchasing parties include Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, now holding 290,700 shares; BetaShares Capital Limited with 178,400 shares; Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association-College Retirement Equities Fund (TIAA) holds 22,100 shares, and Invesco Capital coming last with an acquisition of 20,400 shares.

This new institutional investment into BitDeer indicates continued interest and confidence in the cryptocurrency mining sector, despite volatile market conditions.

