According to The BlockBeats: Federal Reserve Governor Bowman made statements on October 11 suggesting that U.S. policy interest rates might need to see additional increases. It is a critical development, pointing towards a potential tightening of fiscal policies by the Federal Reserve. However, the extent and timeline for such interest rate hikes remain unspecified.
Fed Governor Bowman Indicates Further Hike for U.S. Policy Interest Rates
2023-10-11 08:20
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
