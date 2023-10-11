According to Cointelegraph: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rebuffed media claims suggesting that the eNaira, its newly introduced central bank digital currency (CBDC), poses a risk to Nigeria's financial stability.

In a press release issued on October 9, the CBN responded to these claims by assuring that the eNaira, one of the world’s first operational CBDCs, does not threaten the country's financial environment.

The bank's statement came in reaction to media articles, such as the one published in Punch, a Nigerian daily newspaper, implying that widespread adoption of the eNaira could potentially harm the liquidity of commercial banks. These articles referred to a report by the CBN titled “Economics of Digital Currencies: A Book of Readings."

In the report, CBN researchers recognized the incremental adoption of eNaira, currently at 0.2% of Nigerian banks’ liquidity. They also noted that funds held in eNaira wallets cannot be utilized by commercial banks. Speculative fears arose from the possibility of banks experiencing liquidity shortages if there is a complete transition to eNaira. However, such apprehensions are part of any fundamental theoretical discussion about CBDCs.

The CBN's response was straightforward: it refuted media claims without providing in-depth details, suggesting readers refer to their comprehensive report on CBDCs. The CBN pressed on Nigerians to adopt the technology to promote broader financial inclusion.

Nigeria has the world's most crypto-aware populace, according to a recent worldwide survey featuring respondents from 15 countries. A joint study by ConsenSys and YouGov revealed that 99% of Nigerians are more knowledgeable about Web3 than their counterparts in major economies like the US, UK, Japan, and Germany.