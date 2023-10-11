According to CoinDesk: As U.S. stocks exhibit advances, Bitcoin (BTC) ended the U.S. market trading day above $27,000. Hence, the crypto market seems largely unaffected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Bitcoin experienced a slight dip of 0.73% in the last 24 hours, trading at $27,395 by the closing bell on the U.S. East Coast. Also, Ether (ETH) recorded a marginal decline of 0.96%, trading at $1,546.

The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) lowered by 0.9%, whereas the Bitcoin Trend Indicator by CoinDesk Indices predicts a significant upswing for Bitcoin's price. In contrast, Ether's trend indicator suggests a significant downward trend. Mark Newton from Fundstrat anticipates a rebound in stocks after a short-lived market decline due to geopolitical events, viewing it as a potentially good buying opportunity.

Aptos (APT) and Ape Coin (APE) are among the cryptocurrencies slated for large token unlocks in the forthcoming week. Token unlocks can cause transient dips in crypto prices. However, when the freed liquidity represents over 100% of the daily volume, prices tend to rebound briefly before declining further within two weeks, as per research by The Tie.

Bitcoin's dominance in the cryptocurrency market continues to surge. The BTC market cap dominance metric escalated above 51%, marking its highest level since July, according to TradingView data.

Meanwhile, ETH’s ratio to BTC fell to a new 15-month low. This outcome occurs amid dwindling blockchain activity on Ethereum and poor investor interest in newly listed futures-based ETFs in the U.S. Consequently, BTC, described as digital gold in a risk-off environment, becomes more appealing to investors.



