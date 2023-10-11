According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin (BTC) plummeted on October 11, testing $27,000 for the first time this month and effectively erasing all gains made since the end of September, as a significant technical indicator known as the 'death cross' appeared in its daily trading chart.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView highlighted an overnight dip in Bitcoin price to $26,978 on Bitstamp.

A popular trader, Skew, pointed out a critical interaction between two moving averages (MAs), marking a 'death cross' event. This event occurs when the short-term MA dips below the long-term MA, traditionally indicating potential downside. Skew suggested a potential squeeze, with the 200-day moving average acting as a solid resistance for BTC/USD.

BTC/USD 1-day chart with 100, 200 MA. Source: TradingView

Following the 'death cross' event, which occurred on October 9, Bitcoin has lost almost $1,000 or 3.4%. Traders view $27,300 and $26,800 as key levels on shorter timeframes.

Many traders, including Crypto Tony, already shorted BTC as it dipped below $27,200. Another trader, Jelle, concurred that current levels at $27,000 would potentially lead to either recovery or further breakdown. "Would have expected a more immediate buyback — this suggests the market wants to traverse lower," Jelle noted.

Analyst Rekt Capital, known for his conservative views, argued that a return to $20,000 could be possible, considering the long-term breakdown from July highs. If Bitcoin hits such a macro low, it would replicate the last cycle's pre-halving behavior in 2019.