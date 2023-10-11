Binance announces that it will mandate the Self-Trade Prevention (STP) function for all users on Binance Spot and Margin trading. The implementation will come into effect on October 26, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC).

The decision follows positive feedback and requests from the user community and aims to prevent users from inadvertently executing self-trades and incurring unnecessary trading fees. The STP function automatically blocks orders that would result in self-trades.

Binance Spot and Margin will apply the "EXPIRE_MAKER" STP mode by default for all orders. This mode prevents self-trading by immediately expiring the remaining unfilled quantity on the impacted maker order. The taker orders will then be executed as usual.

For API users who wish to select other STP modes, they can do so by sending the "selfTradePreventionMode" parameter with their orders via the API. To determine STP modes enabled for each symbol, API users can send the "allowedSelfTradePreventionModes" parameter via GET/api/v3/exchangeInfo. More information about the other two STP modes can be obtained from the STP Function FAQ.

