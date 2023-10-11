Binance has announced its decision to delist a series of margin trading pairs, including ACH/BUSD, ARPA/BUSD, CAKE/BUSD, CELO/BUSD, CHR/BUSD, ENJ/BUSD, GRT/BUSD, GTC/BUSD, HFT/BUSD, HOOK/BUSD, ICP/BUSD, IDEX/BUSD, INJ/BUSD, JASMY/BUSD, LIT/BUSD, LPT/BUSD, MTL/BUSD, PHA/BUSD, PHB/BUSD, PYR/BUSD, ROSE/BUSD, SAND/BUSD, STX/BUSD, WING/BUSD, and XMR/BUSD.

From October 13, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC), Binance will suspend isolated margin borrowing for the mentioned pairs. Subsequently, on October 19, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC), these cross margin and isolated margin pairs will be entirely removed from Binance Margin. At this time, the platform will automatically settle all open positions and cancel all pending orders associated with these trading pairs.