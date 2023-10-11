The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, down by -0.91% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,965 and $27,676 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,128, down by -1.90%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include REQ, NTRN, and WAXP, up by 49%, 20%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1570.37 (-1.15%)

  • BNB: $206.7 (-0.96%)

  • XRP: $0.4852 (-2.71%)

  • SOL: $22.27 (-0.13%)

  • ADA: $0.2472 (-1.94%)

  • DOGE: $0.05882 (-0.31%)

  • TRX: $0.0862 (-0.35%)

  • MATIC: $0.5185 (-2.32%)

  • DOT: $3.757 (-2.03%)

  • LTC: $62.65 (-0.87%)

Top gainers on Binance: