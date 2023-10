Binance has expanded its trading pair offerings once again. Starting October 12, 2023, at 08:00 UTC, Binance users will have the option to trade with seven new pairs: ADA/FDUSD, FIL/FDUSD, FRONT/TUSD, LEVER/TRY, LTC/FDUSD, RUNE/TUSD, and TRB/TRY.