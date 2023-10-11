Binance Futures is set to launch a new product in its portfolio - the USDⓈ-M LOOM perpetual contract. The contract will go live on October 11, 2023, at 14:30 UTC, facilitating traders with up to 10x leverage.

The USDⓈ-M LOOM perpetual contract will be priced and settled in USDT, with LOOM constituting the underlying asset. Detailed specifications of the new offering include:

1. **Tick Size:** 0.0001

2. **Capped Funding Rate:** +3.00% / -3.00%

3. **Funding Fee Settlement Frequency:** Every Four Hours

4. **Maximum Leverage:** 10x

5. **Trading Hours:** 24/7

6. **Multi-Assets Mode:** Supported