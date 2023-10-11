Binance has announced the introduction of new trading pairs to its Cross Margin portfolio. Coming into effect from October 11, 2023, Binance users will now have more options for margin trading. This recent development expands the diversity of the platform's trading pairs and enhances the user experience.

The newly introduced Cross Margin pairs include SEI/TUSD, SEI/FDUSD, and WBETH/ETH. This addition contributes to Binance's ongoing efforts to provide varied and robust trading options to its vast user base.