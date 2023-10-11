Binance has announced that it will support the REI Network's upcoming network upgrade and hard fork. The upgrade and subsequent hard fork are expected to take place at block height 15,774,234, approximately around October 11, 2023, at 09:00 (UTC).

In preparation for this significant event, Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals for the REI token starting from October 11, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC). This temporary pause allows Binance to implement the necessary updates safely and to protect its users' funds during the upgrade process.

