Binance has announced plans to delist several spot trading pairs in order to maintain a high trading standard and safeguard its user community. This decision follows periodical reviews of all listed spot trading pairs with criteria such as poor liquidity and low trading volume.

Based on the results of the most recent evaluations, Binance communicated that it will cease trading on the following spot pairs effective from the respective specified dates and time:

- As of 2023-10-13 06:00 (UTC): BEL/BUSD, C98/BUSD, CTXC/BUSD, DAR/BUSD, DOT/GBP, ENS/BUSD, FIS/BUSD, FLUX/BUSD, ICX/BUSD, KDA/BUSD, LAZIO/BUSD, NEO/BUSD

- As of 2023-10-13 07:00 (UTC): OCEAN/BUSD, ONT/BUSD, PERP/BUSD, RSR/BNB, SFP/BUSD, STG/BUSD, SUPER/BUSD, TLM/BUSD, VIB/BUSD, WAVES/EUR, YFI/EUR, ZIL/BUSD

Binance continually ascertains the performance of each spot trading pair and reserves the right to remove underperforming ones to ensure a smooth and effective trading environment. Traders are encouraged to adjust their holding positions accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.



