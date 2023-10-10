According to Cointelegraph: In a bid to shed light on the alleged participation of FTX's lawyers in a series of loans, Sam Bankman-Fried's legal team is seeking permission to cross-examine Gary Wang. The inquiry centers around $200 million in loans provided by Alameda that received Wang's approval.

Previously, an October 1 court ruling provisionally forbade Bankman-Fried from attributing blame to FTX's lawyers, accused of structuring and sanctioning the transactions between Alameda and FTX. The judge presiding over the case, Lewis Kaplan of the United States, stipulated that Bankman-Fried's legal team must seek consent to discuss FTX's lawyers' involvement during the trial proceedings.

This development comes in the wake of the Oct. 9 cross-examination of ex-FTX co-founder Gary Wang by prosecution. Now, the defense is working towards questioning Wang about the purported role of FTX's counsel in formulating the loans offered to FTX from Alameda.

Referencing questioning by the government directed at Wang about personal loans worth up to $300 million granted by Alameda, Bankman-Fried's attorneys argue that the prosecutors have already proved that FTX lawyers were participants in these loan transactions. Furthermore, they expressed their intention to cross-examine the extent of FTX’s legal involvement.

The defense team states that it might introduce promissory notes that recorded the loans to Wang, who has previously indicated that he didn't suspect FTX's lawyers would have him sign illegal contracts.

The ongoing trial of Bankman-Fried, currently taking place in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, is being covered on-site by Cointelegraph journalist Ana Paula Pereira. Her most recent reporting spotlights the defense's efforts to portray Bankman-Fried as a young entrepreneur caught unprepared in FTX and Alameda's swift growth.