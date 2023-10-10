According to Cointelegraph: Coinbase's director, Conor Grogan, has shed light on certain on-chain data, implying that Alameda Research, led by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), had requested mints for over $38 billion Tether (USDT) tokens in 2021, despite not having corresponding assets under management. According to Grogan, at the peak of the crypto market bull run in 2021, the total value of minted USDT exceeded Alameda's total assets.

Grogan further hypothesizes that Alameda's tokens were likely the source for FTX-ordered USDT redemptions amounting to 3.9 billion USDT, most of which were executed during the dive of Terra's algorithmic stablecoin.

Former Alameda co-CEO Sam Trabucco in January 2021 had given insights on how the firm leveraged arbitrage opportunities related to the fluctuating value of USDT against different crypto pairs on various exchanges. Pointing out trading pairs like BTC/USDT and BTC/USD, Trabucco elaborated how the firm profited by selling USDT when it was valued over $1, thanks to Alameda's proficiency in creating and redeeming USDT.

He branded this strategy as a "win-win" for both Alameda and USDT's dollar peg. SBF himself confirmed in 2021 that Alameda actively redeemed USDT for U.S. dollars.

Cointelegraph is seeking further feedback from Tether on the considerable number of USDT tokens minted on Alameda's request.