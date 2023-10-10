According to Cointelegraph: Following a joint initiative between the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia, and two Chinese universities, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system focused on the Arabic language, known as AceGPT, has been created.

The large language model (LLM) AceGPT is constructed on Meta’s LlaMA2. The system's development was spearheaded by a professor at KAUST, originating from China-America, in association with the School of Data Science at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen (CUHKSZ) and the Shenzhen Research Institute of Big Data (SRIBD).

According to the GitHub page of the project, AceGPT is designed to function essentially as an AI assistant for Arabic speakers, fielding Arabic language queries. However, the system may not deliver satisfactory results in other languages.

The developers have proclaimed that the model has been upgraded to detect potential misuse scenarios, for example, the mishandling of sensitive data, generating harmful content, contributing to misinformation, or bypassing safety checks.

Nevertheless, the project urges users for cautious utilization, as the model lacks comprehensive safety checks. The team highlighted the paramount importance of exercising responsibility and discretion when using the model.

The creation of AceGPT, which utilizes open-source data and data generated by the researchers, consolidates Saudi Arabia's efforts in becoming a regional forerunner in emerging technologies such as AI. Indicators of those efforts include Saudi Arabia's central bank collaborating with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority on tokens and payments in July and a partnership with the Sandbox metaverse platform for future metaverse plans in February.

In August, U.S regulators advised AI chip makers Nvidia and AMD to limit the export of their high-level semiconductor chips used in AI development to unspecified Middle Eastern countries. The regulators have subsequently denied expressly blocking AI chip exports to the Middle East region.