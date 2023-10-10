According to Cointelegraph: There are emerging speculations that the unsolved FTX hacker, known as "FTX Drainer," may be leveraging the media attention drawn by Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial to mask the movement of stolen funds. CertiK's Hugh Brooks, director of security operations, suggested that the criminal, who stole over $400 million from FTX and FTX.US in November, might be executing fund transfers under the overwhelming media coverage trailing Bankman-Fried's trial.

The new laundering method being employed by the FTX hacker as recorded on Oct. 2. Source: CertiK

In the days leading up to the start of the legal proceedings, FTX Drainer began moving large sums of Ether acquired through the November attack. The transactions have continued throughout the trial, with the hacker recently transferring roughly 15,000 ETH (valued around $24 million) to three new wallet addresses. Brooks expressed that the intensifying public scrutiny on the trial could be providing the hacker with the needed diversion to obscure asset trails while leaving the Web3 industry preoccupied. Investigations into the identity of the individuals or groups behind the FTX hack are ongoing.

