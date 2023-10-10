According to Certik Alert: A phishing attack targeting a Friendtech Wallet resulted in the illicit removal of 22 ETH, which was later moved via the Orbiter bridge.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of cybersecurity in the crypto space and the risk of falling prey to phishing scams. It underscores the need for careful consideration and verification before clicking any links - especially those appearing suspicious or from unknown sources.

Users are urged to maintain extreme vigilance in safeguarding their wallets. If an email, message, or link seems doubtful, it is best to avoid it a