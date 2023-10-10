According to CoinDesk: The ether-bitcoin (ETH/BTC) ratio has descended to a 15-month low, largely due to insufficient demand for the recently introduced futures-based ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to the charting platform TradingView, the ETH/BTC ratio plummeted to 0.05675 late Monday, its lowest point since July 2022. The ratio has seen a near 30% decline since Ethereum's Merge upgrade in September 2022.

Last week, six ether futures ETFs debuted in the U.S. However, their reception has been muted so far, with the big two - VanECK's EFUT and ProShares' EETH - clocking an average daily trading volume of only $5 million in the first week, as per the Paris-based crypto data provider Kaiko.

The bearish market mood has been cited as a potential reason for ether's underperformance against bitcoin. According to Amberdata's Greg Magadini, Ethereum is in a disadvantaged position in a high-interest rate environment compared to Bitcoin.

Further, regulatory issues also present a challenge to Ethereum. A potentially more turbulent scrutiny of DeFi projects could negatively tap into Ethereum's future issuance rate, thereby impacting its terminal value. Considering these factors, investors seem to continue to prefer Bitcoin over Ethereum in the current high-interest rate scenario.



