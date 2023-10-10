The BNB Chain ecosystem is set for augmentation with the integration of DeepMine into the BNB Greenfield Testnet, broadening the capabilities and applications of the platform.

This fusion will empower the already dynamic, smart contract-enabled BNB Chain network by enriching its suite of functions, primarily by leveraging the storage solutions provided by BNB Greenfield Testnet. The integration will also simplify data storage access, paving the way for greater innovation across the BNB Chain.

As this strategic integration unfolds, it signals a renewed phase of advancements for the BNB Chain, signifying even greater utility for its community of users and developers. Further details from the BNB team are expected soon regarding the implications and opportunities resulting from DeepMine's integration into BNB Greenfield Testnet.