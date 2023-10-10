According to CoinDesk: As the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried progresses, FTX co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer, Gary Wang is expected to wrap up his testimony. He has shed light on a few significant aspects, for instance, how FTX's insurance fund was calculated, customer balances aligning approximately with the company's hot wallets barring an Alameda subaccount with a negative balance of nearly $8 billion.

Day 5 also witnessed Wang reiterating how FTX overstated its liquidity status even while it ran short of funds to meet withdrawal requests. The defense began cross-examination on Friday, and the process shall be completed today.

Caroline Ellison, another key witness, is anticipated to testify later in the day. Ellison, like Wang, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges last year subsequent to Bankman-Fried's arrest. Defense attorneys are expected to question her credibility, whereas prosecutors argue she holds valuable information about the crimes involving Bankman-Fried.

Other potential witnesses like Zac Prince from BlockFi and Elan Dekel from Pinecone might be heard from later this week or the next. The trial remains closely watched for further revelations.