Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder of Binance, made an announcement emphasizing the transparent origins of the Binance Coin (BNB). He clarified that BNB is a fair launch token; no free BNB tokens have been doled out from the initial supply.

CZ further revealed that the tokens ear-marked for the team figure in its company ledger have remained untouched and unused. Instead, these team tokens have been systematically burnt to maintain the fairness and transparency that the cryptocurrency exchange is known for.

In his message, CZ also indicated an impending event significantly affecting the BNB ecosystem. A routinely conducted, yet highly-anticipated, act of BNB burning is on the horizon. "They will be released in the next few days," he stated, referring to this quarterly ritual.