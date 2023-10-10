According to Cointelegraph: Cyprus, known as one of the most crypto-friendly jurisdictions in Europe, aims to increase the strictness of its industry regulations. As reported by Cyprus Mail on October 10, the Ministry of Finance intends to modify the existing Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering Law.

The ministry's amendment package has been submitted to the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs. The objective of these changes is to bring Cyprus in line with international standards set forth by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for anti-money laundering, along with the recommendations from the MONEYVAL report published in November 2022. The changes stipulate that all service providers dealing with crypto assets must register with the local financial regulator, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Any non-compliance with this requirement might result in fines up to €350,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or a combination of both.

These proposed amendments have drawn some resistance from the Cyprus Bar Association, particularly over the requirement that crypto service providers licensed in other European countries must also register with the CySEC. The inclusion of this stipulation in the amendments came directly from CySEC.

Crypto companies haven't reported major issues while registering their businesses in Cyprus so far. For instance, eToro, a crypto-friendly brokerage firm, received a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) registration from the CySEC in September, following ByBit, which received the same license in June.

Meanwhile, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, chose to de-register from the Cyprus market in July amidst increasing regulatory pressure, and instead decided to focus on larger registered EU markets.