In a recent biting critique, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has compared ex-FTX CEO, Sam "SBF" Bankman-Fried, to notorious swindler Bernie Madoff, who was responsible for the largest recorded Ponzi scheme, valued at $64.8 billion. Hoskinson also expressed his disapproval towards the media, accusing them of giving Bankman-Fried undue leniency.

Bernard Lawrence Madoff was a prominent figure in the financial community, having served as Nasdaq's chairman, before his staggering theft was exposed. Hoskinson expressed his disappointment at the uncritical portrayal of Bankman-Fried by the media, even in light of substantial public evidence of FTX and SBF being implicated in misappropriating and pilfering customer funds. This behavior, Hoskinson argues, is an indicator of rampant corruption permeating the system.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post on October 9, Hoskinson strongly criticized the media's focus on SBF in the aftermath of FTX's downfall. He took particular issue with writer Michael Lewis, whose book on SBF has garnered substantial media acclaim, just as the former FTX CEO is heading into trial, dubbing it an "apology tour."

FTX, formerly the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, suffered a significant crash in November 2022 following a million-dollar funding round earlier in that year. Multiple U.S. enforcement agencies have launched investigations into the failed crypto exchange, exposing a rather different story than SBF's claim of unfavorable market conditions and a liquidity crisis being responsible for the crash.

As a result, Bankman-Fried now faces seven counts of conspiracy and fraudulent activities relating to FTX's collapse, charges that he vehemently denies. The criminal proceeding, overseen by Judge Lewis Kaplan, started last week.

The trial has brought to light that Alameda Research, a trading firm that SBF established before creating FTX, had set up a stealthy mechanism for hijacking customer funds as early as 2019. Other unveilings include Bankman-Fried's exorbitant spending on PR to sculpt his image, which involved hiring famous personalities such as Tom Brady and Kevin O’Leary.

As events continue to unfold in the trial, Cointelegraph reporters in New York will be providing up-to-date reporting. For the most recent updates on the trial of ex-FTX CEO Sam "SBF" Bankman-Fried, follow along here.



