According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin's current sideways price action might turn bullish in light of earlier trends during Bitcoin halving cycles, according to market watchers. Analysts have noted the distinct similarity between the ongoing price movements of Bitcoin and those experienced in past cycles which usually pivot in November leading up to a halving event.

BTC price performance after each halving. Source: Miles Deutscher on X

Miles Deutscher, a renowned crypto analyst, referred to such similarities in his statement on October 10th. He discussed that such price action is characteristic of the Q2-Q4 period in pre-halving years, with November 21 being a historic turning point often leading to an upward trend. These patterns were evident in 2015 and 2019 when, after several months of sideways trading, the Bitcoin market saw significant surges towards the year-end. With the Bitcoin halving event scheduled approximately six months from now and the current market status mirroring previous halving cycle scenarios, many anticipate a bullish turn for Bitcoin prices in the near future.