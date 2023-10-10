Binance has announced that it will list Neutron (NTRN) token and introduce spot trading pairs NTRN/BTC, NTRN/USDT, and NTRN/BNB. The new trading pairs will become active from 12:00 (UTC) on October 10, 2023.

In preparation for the trading launch, Binance users are already able to deposit NTRN into their accounts. The withdrawal services for NTRN will commence from 12:00 (UTC) on October 11, 2023.

As an additional bonus to the traders and investors, Binance has marked the listing fee for NTRN token as 0 BNB. This implies there will be no charges linked to the addition of the new token to the platform.

Look forward to exploring the new investment and trading opportunities with NTRN on the Binance platform from October 10, 2023.

