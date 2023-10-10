The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, down by -0.63% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,260 and $27,765 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,655, down by -0.36%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include UFT, STRAX, and BNX, up by 40%, 29%, and 11%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1588.57 (-1.69%)
BNB: $208.7 (-0.90%)
XRP: $0.4987 (-2.08%)
SOL: $22.29 (-2.54%)
ADA: $0.2521 (-1.48%)
DOGE: $0.05901 (-1.80%)
TRX: $0.08649 (-1.58%)
MATIC: $0.5308 (-3.63%)
DOT: $3.834 (-2.54%)
LTC: $63.21 (-1.85%)
Top gainers on Binance:
UFT/BUSD (+40%)
STRAX/BUSD (+29%)
BNX/BUSD (+11%)