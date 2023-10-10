The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, down by -0.63% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,260 and $27,765 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,655, down by -0.36%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include UFT, STRAX, and BNX, up by 40%, 29%, and 11%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: