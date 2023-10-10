Binance Launchpool has introduced Neutron (NTRN), its 38th project offering. Focused on enhancing cross-chain applications, Neutron allows developers to leverage the Inter-Blockchain Communication Protocol (IBC). It boosts DeFi dApps by providing them the robust economic security of the Cosmos Hub.

Starting on the 11th of October, 2023, Binance users are given the opportunity to stake their BNB, TUSD, and FDUSD to farm Neutron tokens over a span of 20 days. Notably, Neutron's total and maximum token supply sums up to 1 billion NTRN tokens.

The Launchpool token rewards have been established at 20 million NTRN, which constitutes 2% of the token's total supply. The initial circulating supply represents 21.71% of the total token supply, equating to approximately 217 million NTRN. An hourly hard cap per user has also been established for each pool. For the BNB pool, the cap is set at 3,333.33 NTRN, with TUDS and FDUSD pools both capped at 416.67 NTRN.

As per the staking terms, KYC is required for all participating users. Binance assures the firm's ongoing commitment to providing users with new and lucrative opportunities in the crypto space