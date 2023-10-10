Binance has announced the of inclusion of the NTRN token in its Convert service. This allows users to perform transactions with NTRN against BTC, USDT, and other tokens approved by Binance Convert, all with no applicable trading fees.
Binance Incorporates NTRN to Its Convert Exchange Platform
2023-10-10 12:45
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
